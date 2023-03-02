live

Live Rongjeng, Williamnagar, Raksamgre, Tikrikilla, Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella, Dadenggre, North Tura, South Tura, Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM

According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes to the 59 assembly constituencies of Meghalaya will begin at 8 AM. As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women. According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY Rongjeng (ST) Williamnagar (ST) Raksamgre (ST) Tikrikilla (ST) Phulbari Rajabala Selsella (ST) Dadenggre (ST) North Tura (ST) South Tura (ST) AITC Sengnam R Marak Alphonsush R Marak Prabir D Sangma Mukul Sangma S. G. Esmatur Mominin MD Miznur Rahamankazi Agassi R Marak Rupa M Marak Rupert M Sangma Richard Mrong Marak BJP Rapiush Ch. Sangma Raknang Ch. Momin Benedic R. Marak Rahinath Barchung Edmond K. Sangma Bakul Ch. Hajong Ferlin C.A. Sangma Braining R. Marak Adamkid M. Sangma Bernard N. Marak Congress Jeebing G. Momin Deborah C Marak Frederick Sangma Dr. Kapin Ch Boro Sailendra R. Sangma Carla R. Sangma Reynold M sangma Augustine D Marak Billykid A Sangma Brenield ch. marak UDP Andreash G Momin Ashahel D Shira Pilne A Sangma John Leslee Sangma NPP Jim M. Sangma Marcuise N. Marak Limison D. Sangma Jimmy Sangma Abu Taher Mondal Abdus Saleh Arbinstone Marak James Sangma Thomas A. Sangma Conrad Sangma

