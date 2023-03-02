Top Recommended Stories

According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes to the 59 assembly constituencies of Meghalaya will begin at 8 AM. As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women. According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTYRongjeng (ST)Williamnagar (ST)Raksamgre (ST)Tikrikilla (ST)PhulbariRajabalaSelsella (ST)Dadenggre (ST)North Tura (ST)South Tura (ST)
AITCSengnam R MarakAlphonsush R MarakPrabir D SangmaMukul SangmaS. G. Esmatur MomininMD Miznur RahamankaziAgassi R MarakRupa M MarakRupert M SangmaRichard Mrong Marak
BJPRapiush Ch. SangmaRaknang Ch. MominBenedic R. MarakRahinath BarchungEdmond K. SangmaBakul Ch. HajongFerlin C.A. SangmaBraining R. MarakAdamkid M. SangmaBernard N. Marak
CongressJeebing G. MominDeborah C MarakFrederick SangmaDr. Kapin Ch BoroSailendra R. SangmaCarla R. SangmaReynold M sangmaAugustine D MarakBillykid A SangmaBrenield ch. marak
UDPAndreash G MominAshahel D ShiraPilne A SangmaJohn Leslee Sangma
NPPJim M. SangmaMarcuise N. MarakLimison D. SangmaJimmy SangmaAbu Taher MondalAbdus SalehArbinstone MarakJames SangmaThomas A. SangmaConrad Sangma

Live Updates

  • 7:33 AM IST

    Good morning! Welcome to the live blog covering the result day of the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023. Catch all the updates from Rongjeng, Williamnagar, Raksamgre, Tikrikilla, Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella, Dadenggre, North Tura, South Tura, constituencies here.

