live
Live Rongjeng, Williamnagar, Raksamgre, Tikrikilla, Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella, Dadenggre, North Tura, South Tura, Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM
According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.
Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes to the 59 assembly constituencies of Meghalaya will begin at 8 AM. As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women. According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.
PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST
|PARTY
|Rongjeng (ST)
|Williamnagar (ST)
|Raksamgre (ST)
|Tikrikilla (ST)
|Phulbari
|Rajabala
|Selsella (ST)
|Dadenggre (ST)
|North Tura (ST)
|South Tura (ST)
|AITC
|Sengnam R Marak
|Alphonsush R Marak
|Prabir D Sangma
|Mukul Sangma
|S. G. Esmatur Mominin
|MD Miznur Rahamankazi
|Agassi R Marak
|Rupa M Marak
|Rupert M Sangma
|Richard Mrong Marak
|BJP
|Rapiush Ch. Sangma
|Raknang Ch. Momin
|Benedic R. Marak
|Rahinath Barchung
|Edmond K. Sangma
|Bakul Ch. Hajong
|Ferlin C.A. Sangma
|Braining R. Marak
|Adamkid M. Sangma
|Bernard N. Marak
|Congress
|Jeebing G. Momin
|Deborah C Marak
|Frederick Sangma
|Dr. Kapin Ch Boro
|Sailendra R. Sangma
|Carla R. Sangma
|Reynold M sangma
|Augustine D Marak
|Billykid A Sangma
|Brenield ch. marak
|UDP
|Andreash G Momin
|Ashahel D Shira
|Pilne A Sangma
|John Leslee Sangma
|NPP
|Jim M. Sangma
|Marcuise N. Marak
|Limison D. Sangma
|Jimmy Sangma
|Abu Taher Mondal
|Abdus Saleh
|Arbinstone Marak
|James Sangma
|Thomas A. Sangma
|Conrad Sangma
