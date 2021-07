LNS-W vs OVI-W Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 The Hundred Women’s 2021

London Spirit Women vs Oval Invincibles Women Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 The Hundred Women's 2021 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's LNS-W vs OVI-W at Lord's Cricket Ground: In the match 5 of the The Hundred Women's 2021 tournament, Oval Invincibles Women will take on London Spirit Women at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Dream11 The Hundred Women's 2021 LNS-W vs OVI-W match will start at 03:30 PM IST – July 25 Sunday.

TOSS: The Dream11 The Hundred Women's 2021 toss between Oval Invincibles Women and London Spirit Women will take place at 3.00 PM IST.

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground

LNS-W vs OVI-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Sarah Bryce

Batters – Heather Knight, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams

All-rounders – Deandra Dottin (VC), Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma (C)

Bowlers – Tash Farrant, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

LNS-W vs OVI-W Probable Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women: Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Fran Wilson, Dane Van Niekerk©, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(wk), Grace Gibbs, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory

London Spirit Women: Heather Knight©, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Susie Rowe, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Amara Carr(wk), Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan

LNS-W vs OVI-W Squads

Oval Invincibles Women: Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Fran Wilson, Dane Van Niekerk©, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(wk), Grace Gibbs, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers, Shabnim Ismail, Danielle Gregory, Jo Gardener, Emilio Gray, Megan Belt

London Spirit Women: Heather Knight©, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Dattani, Susie Rowe, Deepti Sharma, Chloe Tryon, Amara Carr(wk), Charlotte Dean, Danielle Gibson, Freya Davies, Alice Monaghan, Aylish Cranstone, Tammy Beaumont, Sophie Munro

