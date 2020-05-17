New Delhi: Though state governments would largely determine lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the Centre has identified 30 municipal areas which need greater attention as these are contributing to 79 per cent of India’s coronavirus diseases. Also Read - Mathematical Models of COVID-19: Success Can't be Guaranteed But Containment Possible

1. Greater Mumbai

2. Greater Chennai

3. Ahmedabad

4. Thane

5. Delhi

6. Indore

7. Pune

8. Kolkata

9. Jaipur

10. Nashik

11. Jodhpur

12. Agra

13. Tiruvallur

14. Aurangabad

15. Cuddalore

16. Greater Hyderabad

17. Surat

18. Chengalpattu

19. Ariyalur

20. Howrah

21 Kurnool

22. Bhopal

23. Amritsar

24. Villupuram

25. Vadodara

26. Udaipur

27. Palghar

28. Berhampur

29. Solapur

30. Meerut

18 cities of India account for ~ 68% of total cases in the country. Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai combined account for 50% of the total cases in India.Need to hyper-localize here with proactive containment measures,contact tracing & treatment to improve recovery rate pic.twitter.com/Q8zUpOTQ8k — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 16, 2020

Many of these are tier-two cities housing crowded residential areas. While these are not officially Red Zones, the municipalities have been advised to be on their toes as the numbers are rising in these areas.

The Centre will issue a guideline for lockdown 4.0, which is supposed to commence from May 18. While the state governments will decide their own red, orange and green zones, the Centre has specified the high-alert areas.