New Delhi: Though state governments would largely determine lockdown 4.0 guidelines, the Centre has identified 30 municipal areas which need greater attention as these are contributing to 79 per cent of India’s coronavirus diseases. Also Read - Mathematical Models of COVID-19: Success Can't be Guaranteed But Containment Possible
1. Greater Mumbai
2. Greater Chennai
3. Ahmedabad
4. Thane
5. Delhi
6. Indore
7. Pune
8. Kolkata
9. Jaipur
10. Nashik
11. Jodhpur
12. Agra
13. Tiruvallur
14. Aurangabad
15. Cuddalore
16. Greater Hyderabad
17. Surat
18. Chengalpattu
19. Ariyalur
20. Howrah
21 Kurnool
22. Bhopal
23. Amritsar
24. Villupuram
25. Vadodara
26. Udaipur
27. Palghar
28. Berhampur
29. Solapur
30. Meerut
Many of these are tier-two cities housing crowded residential areas. While these are not officially Red Zones, the municipalities have been advised to be on their toes as the numbers are rising in these areas.
The Centre will issue a guideline for lockdown 4.0, which is supposed to commence from May 18. While the state governments will decide their own red, orange and green zones, the Centre has specified the high-alert areas.