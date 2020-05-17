New Delhi: As India is all set to enter into the fourth phase of lockdown from May 18, reports have claimed that government may allow auto-rickshaws,shopping malls and domestic flights to restore their services. Also Read - Bihar Migrant Worker, Whose Picture of Breaking Down on Phone Call Went Viral, Shares His Heartbreaking Story

Notably, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), is expected to release fresh guidelines for the fourth-phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown by evening today, allowing some amount of normalcy to return after nearly two months.

Take a look at list of services that may resume from tomorrow with considerable relaxations in the green and orange zones:

-Domestic flights

-Metro

-Bus services

-Barber shops

-Restaurants

-Local markets

-Home appliance repairing shops

– All Health Services (including AYUSH)

-Construction activities

However, the red zones will have no relaxations in the new guidelines but there is possibility of some specifications in containment zones.

If reports are to be believed, the fourth phase of lockdown is expected to be imposed across the country for another 14 days.