New Delhi: A day before lockdown 4.0 comes to an end, the Centre issued a broad guideline for the states to be followed from June 1, as the country enters into the fifth phase of the lockdown or what can be called as the exit door — which will continue till June 30.

In phase 1, religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services, shopping malls will be opening from June 8.

In phase 2, schools, colleges, educational institutions will be opened after the consultations with the states and the UTS. The re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July.