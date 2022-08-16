New Delhi: As Delhi witnesses a spike in COVID-19 cases, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said the pandemic was far from over and appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 fresh COVID cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died, according to health department data. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.Also Read - Double Murder In Delhi: 70-Year-Old Woman, Daughter-in-law Stabbed to Death in Shahdara, Probe Underway

“We are witnessing a rise in COVID-19 infections, consistently high positivity and cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down,” LG Saxena said in a tweet. Also Read - Caught On Camera: Property Dealer Shot Dead at Point Blank Range in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

As of Monday, Delhi’s COVID-19 caseload stood at 19,85,822 and the death toll at 26,389, according to official data. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week said though the cases were on the rise, there was no need to panic as most of them were mild. Also Read - Real Life Imitates Reel: Inspired By Movie 'Special 26', 7 Men Pose As Officers & Rob Wellness Centre In Delhi

No word on restrictions yet

Despite the rise in the positivity rate, the city government has not announced the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) yet. The GRAP came into force in August last year, listing measures to be taken by the government following the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities.

Govt forms teams for management of Covid-related data

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has formed two teams of revenue department officials for management of Covid-related data, an official order said. These teams will upload and monitor data on the Delhi government’s COVID-19 Data Management Portal, officials said.

According to the order issued by the revenue department, each team will have six members from different branches of the department. “In supersession of all previous orders issued from this office related to the arrangement of teams in Revenue, HQ, to look after the work related to the COVID Data Management, from now onwards, the following team will look after the work in addition to work in their original branches,” the order issued on August 10 said.

(With PTI inputs)