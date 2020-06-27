Lockdown Extension News: After rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across India, several states have announced complete shutdown in some of their districts to combat the further spread of the highly contagious virus, which has killed more than 15,000 people. The country’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has inched towards 5,00,000 mark, while the death toll also crossed the 15,000-mark. Also Read - Coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar: No Death in Last 24 Hours But 136 Fresh Cases Reported

Ten districts and cities–Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai(Tamil Nadu), Thane, Palghar and Pune in Maharashtra , Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy in Telangana, Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Faridabad in Haryana–have accounted for 54.47 per cent of the total caseload. Between June 1 and June 26, the country recorded 2,99,866 cases, an analysis of the data showed. The recovery rate is, however, steadily improving to touch 58.24 per cent, the ministry said. Also Read - What! Over 5 People Commit Suicide Daily in Jharkhand During Lockdown

Here’s the list of states that reimposed lockdown to contain COVID-19 spread: Also Read - These States in India With Highest COVID Recovery Rate Are Ray of Hope Amid These Turbulent Times

Tamil Nadu: Last week, the Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government had announced ‘maximised restricted lockdown’ in four districts of the state, including Chennai. This also includes full scale shutdown on two Sundays, the government had stated. Yesterday, Tamil Nadu reported 3,645 new cases, the highest in a day so far, taking the total to 74,622, a health department bulletin said. This is the second successive day of 3,500 plus fresh virus cases. Chennai, which is under fresh lockdown from last Friday till July 31, accounted for 1,956 of the new cases, and its share of the total tally stood at 49,690.

Assam: The Assam government has announced a 12-hour night curfew across the state and a 14-day complete lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from June 28 midnight. “We are now left with no choice but to impose a complete lockdown for 14 days from June 28 midnight, and this time it will be very strict as no grocery shops will be allowed to open or supply of vegetables and other essentials will be permitted for the first seven days,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

A 12-hour night-curfew from 7 pm will be observed across the state. A complete lockdown will be enforced in other towns and municipal areas on weekends from June 27 every week till the COVID-19 outbreak is arrested, said Sarm, adding lockdown situation in Guwahati will be reviewed after seven days from the enforcement of the restrictions.

The state has reported 6,646 COVID-19 cases so far. The number of active cases is now 2,601, while nine people have died of the disease.

Andhra Pradesh: Though no locdown has been announced as of now, traders of Hyderabad’s largest wholesale market Begum Bazar decided to shut shops for eight days from Sunday.

Jharkhand: The Jharkhand government announced an extension of the lockdown till July 31 on Friday to contain the spread of COVID-19. “Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till July 31,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren said in a tweet.

West Bengal: The TMC-led West Bengal government yesterday announced that the coronavirus-forced lockdown will be extended in the state till July 31. During the extended coronavirus lockdown, the timings of the night curfew has been revised and it will remain in force between 10 pm and 5 am.