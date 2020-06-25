Lockdown in Bengaluru: As Bengaluru recorded 173 fresh cases on Wednesday — a triple-digit surge for the past three consecutive days — both the state and the civic administration are tightening the restrictions. The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order notifying establishment of fever clinics and swab collection centres in 66 private hospitals or medical colleges in the city, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-l9. Also Read - Bengaluru Under Complete Lockdown? Decision Soon, Number Of Containment Zones Rises to 501

Karnataka was the first state in the country to come out with the concept of fever or flu clinics. These have been established as the first point of contact for persons suffering from coronavirus like symptoms- fever, cold, cough, sore throat, breathlessness etc. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: Health Minister B Sriramulu Flouts Norms Again, Seen Without Face Mask at Wedding Ceremony

Karnataka statistics Also Read - Karnataka Legislative Council Elections: Govt Permits Travel of People From Containment Zones | 5 Points

New cases: 397

Total cases: 10,118

Discharges: 6,151 (149 today)

Deaths: 164 (14 today)

Active cases: 3799

Fatality Rate: 1.62%

Recovery Rate: 60.79%

List of private hospitals turned into fever clinics in Bengaluru

KIMS Bangalore

BGS Global Medical College

St John’s Medical College

Oxford Medical College

Akash Medical College

East Point Medical College

MS Ramaiah Medical College

Ambedkar Medical College

Sri Siddhartha Medical College

ESI Medical College, Bangalore

Vydehi Medical College

Saptagiri Medical College

MVJ Medical College

Bhagawan JAIN Hospital

Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar

People Tree Hospitals

NRR Hospital

Baptist Hospitals, Bellary Road

St.Philomena Hospital

St.Martha’s Hospitals

CSI Hospital

RMV Hospitals

Tejas Nursing Homes

Sanjeevini Hospitals

Srinivasa hospital

Fortis Hospitals

Suguna Hospital

Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road

Brooke Field Hospital

Life Care Hospitals

Rajashekar Multispeciality Hospital

Theresa Hospital

Subbaiah Hospital

Mallya Hospital

Pristine Hospital & Research Centre

Santosh hospital

Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road

Sri Lakshmi Multispeciality Hospital

M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital

Aster Hospital, Sahakar Nagar

Vasavi Hospital

Astra Super Speciality Hospital

Sakra Hospitals

Narayana Hrudayalaya

Apollo Hospitals Sheshadripuram

Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur

Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield

Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal

Columbia Asia Hospital, Doddaballapur

Manipal Hospitals, HAL

Manipal Hospitals

Republic Hospital

Fortis Hospital

Sagar Hospitals, Kumaraswamy Layout

Mallige Medical Center

Mallya Hospital

P D Hinduja Sindh Hospital

Sita Bhateja Speciality Hospital

The Bengaluru Hospital

Agadi Hospital & Research Center

Jeevika Hospitals (P) LTD

Amar Jyothi Nursing Home

Deepa Hospital

Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar

Jupiter Hospital, Malleshwaram

Sagar Hospitals, Jayanagar

Lockdown decision

Any decision on re-imposing lockdown in the city in view of surging COVID-19 cases will be taken only after consulting experts, several Karnataka Ministers said on Wednesday, amid speculations that the government is planning such a course. A day after setting off a debate saying the government may have to consider lockdown, Health Minister B Sriramulu maintained that if the cases in the city continued to increase, the matter would be discussed with the expert committee, with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and a decision taken.

“We have an expert committee, and if the cases continue to increase we will discuss with them, with the Chief Minister and take a decision. Also, the Central government will be consulted,” he said.

City’s busiest K R Market and Kalasipalya Market have been sealed for 15 days by the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as part of measures to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said whether to go for lockdown once again was an important issue. At a time when coronavirus cases were increasing, the decision has to be taken keeping in mind COVID management, economic activities that were taking place, and the economic situation of the government.

“Extensive discussions are taking place about the lockdown,” the home minister said.

(With Agency Inputs)