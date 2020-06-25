Lockdown in Bengaluru: As Bengaluru recorded 173 fresh cases on Wednesday — a triple-digit surge for the past three consecutive days — both the state and the civic administration are tightening the restrictions. The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order notifying establishment of fever clinics and swab collection centres in 66 private hospitals or medical colleges in the city, aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-l9. Also Read - Bengaluru Under Complete Lockdown? Decision Soon, Number Of Containment Zones Rises to 501
Karnataka was the first state in the country to come out with the concept of fever or flu clinics. These have been established as the first point of contact for persons suffering from coronavirus like symptoms- fever, cold, cough, sore throat, breathlessness etc.
Karnataka statistics Also Read - Karnataka Legislative Council Elections: Govt Permits Travel of People From Containment Zones | 5 Points
New cases: 397
Total cases: 10,118
Discharges: 6,151 (149 today)
Deaths: 164 (14 today)
Active cases: 3799
Fatality Rate: 1.62%
Recovery Rate: 60.79%
List of private hospitals turned into fever clinics in Bengaluru
KIMS Bangalore
BGS Global Medical College
St John’s Medical College
Oxford Medical College
Akash Medical College
East Point Medical College
MS Ramaiah Medical College
Ambedkar Medical College
Sri Siddhartha Medical College
ESI Medical College, Bangalore
Vydehi Medical College
Saptagiri Medical College
MVJ Medical College
Bhagawan JAIN Hospital
Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar
People Tree Hospitals
NRR Hospital
Baptist Hospitals, Bellary Road
St.Philomena Hospital
St.Martha’s Hospitals
CSI Hospital
RMV Hospitals
Tejas Nursing Homes
Sanjeevini Hospitals
Srinivasa hospital
Fortis Hospitals
Suguna Hospital
Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road
Brooke Field Hospital
Life Care Hospitals
Rajashekar Multispeciality Hospital
Theresa Hospital
Subbaiah Hospital
Mallya Hospital
Pristine Hospital & Research Centre
Santosh hospital
Fortis Hospital Cunningham Road
Sri Lakshmi Multispeciality Hospital
M S Ramaiah Memorial Hospital
Aster Hospital, Sahakar Nagar
Vasavi Hospital
Astra Super Speciality Hospital
Sakra Hospitals
Narayana Hrudayalaya
Apollo Hospitals Sheshadripuram
Columbia Asia Hospital, Yeshwanthpur
Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield
Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal
Columbia Asia Hospital, Doddaballapur
Manipal Hospitals, HAL
Manipal Hospitals
Republic Hospital
Fortis Hospital
Sagar Hospitals, Kumaraswamy Layout
Mallige Medical Center
Mallya Hospital
P D Hinduja Sindh Hospital
Sita Bhateja Speciality Hospital
The Bengaluru Hospital
Agadi Hospital & Research Center
Jeevika Hospitals (P) LTD
Amar Jyothi Nursing Home
Deepa Hospital
Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar
Jupiter Hospital, Malleshwaram
Sagar Hospitals, Jayanagar
Lockdown decision
Any decision on re-imposing lockdown in the city in view of surging COVID-19 cases will be taken only after consulting experts, several Karnataka Ministers said on Wednesday, amid speculations that the government is planning such a course. A day after setting off a debate saying the government may have to consider lockdown, Health Minister B Sriramulu maintained that if the cases in the city continued to increase, the matter would be discussed with the expert committee, with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and a decision taken.
“We have an expert committee, and if the cases continue to increase we will discuss with them, with the Chief Minister and take a decision. Also, the Central government will be consulted,” he said.
City’s busiest K R Market and Kalasipalya Market have been sealed for 15 days by the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as part of measures to check the spread of the deadly virus.
Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said whether to go for lockdown once again was an important issue. At a time when coronavirus cases were increasing, the decision has to be taken keeping in mind COVID management, economic activities that were taking place, and the economic situation of the government.
“Extensive discussions are taking place about the lockdown,” the home minister said.
