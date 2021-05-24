Patna: As the COVID-19 situation continued to be grim in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar-led state government is expected to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 5, said reports. The state has achieved some success in bringing down the number of cases by imposing complete lockdown, which came into force on May 5. Following this, several experts have favoured the extension of the shutdown, claiming that the restrictions imposed in the state have flattened the COVID1-9 curve. Also Read - Lockdown in Maharashtra Likely to be Lifted in 'Phased Manner'. Read Details

“Lockdown alone can bring down the number of Covid cases considerably, It should therefore continue for at least a month”, Times of India quoted Dr Bimal Karak, former president of the Indian Medical Association’s Bihar unit as saying. Also Read - Twitter User Requests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Ban Weddings During Lockdown. The Reason Will Leave You in Splits