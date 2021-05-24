Patna: As the COVID-19 situation continued to be grim in Bihar, the Nitish Kumar-led state government is expected to extend the ongoing lockdown till June 5, said reports. The state has achieved some success in bringing down the number of cases by imposing complete lockdown, which came into force on May 5. Following this, several experts have favoured the extension of the shutdown, claiming that the restrictions imposed in the state have flattened the COVID1-9 curve. Also Read - Lockdown in Maharashtra Likely to be Lifted in 'Phased Manner'. Read Details
“Lockdown alone can bring down the number of Covid cases considerably, It should therefore continue for at least a month”, Times of India quoted Dr Bimal Karak, former president of the Indian Medical Association’s Bihar unit as saying. Also Read - Twitter User Requests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Ban Weddings During Lockdown. The Reason Will Leave You in Splits
Former superintendent of the Patna Medical College and Hospital, Dr Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, also attributed the decline in cases to the statewide lockdown. “The chain of infections has been broken only due to the lockdown which should again be extended”, he told Times of India.
In the last 24 hours, over 100 fatalities were reported which took the death toll beyond the 4,500-mark. According to the health department, 107 more patients succumbed to the dreaded virus and the toll stands at 4,549. The state logged 4,002 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 6.89 lakh. Also Read - Lockdown Extension | How to Apply For E-Pass in Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi And Maharashtra. Step-by-Step Guide Here
Bihar now has 40,691 active cases, a sharp drop since a few weeks ago when it was in excess of one lakh, while 6.44 lakh people have recovered from the virus so far. Recovery rate has also improved to 93.44 per cent, far above the national average.