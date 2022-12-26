Fact Check Viral News: Lockdown in India For 7 Days Amid 4th Wave Scare? Truth Behind Viral Message Here

Bharat Bandh Viral Message: A fake screenshot from a YouTube channel (CE news) said that a lockdown will be imposed in India from December 24 and the restrictions will remain in force for a week.

FACT CHECK: Lockdown in India For 7 Days Amid 4th Wave Scare?

New Delhi: Amid Covid-19 fourth-wave scare, a viral message claiming that the Indian government has decided to impose a lockdown for 7 days is going viral on social media. A fake screenshot from a YouTube channel (CE news) said that a lockdown will be imposed in India from December 24 and the restrictions will remain in force for a week. Moreover, it added that the decision was taken by PM Modi in an emergency meeting.

However, when the Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, the viral post turned out to be fake.

CLAIM: Bharat Bandh for 7 days from December 24 amid COVID 4th wave scare.

FACT: These claims are FAKE. No such announcement has been made by the Central Government.

In a bid to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has launched its fact-checking arm in December 2019. It aims to identify misinformation related to the government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms. PIB also invites people to send their queries, so that fake news can be busted. The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.