New Delhi: Claiming that the government has decided to impose a lockdown from October 12 due to the rise in COVID cases, a fake screenshot carrying the logo of a news channel is going viral on social media platforms. The screenshot of the false news bulletin claimed that country is registering 7 lakh cases and following this the there will be a complete lockdown in the country.

It also said that all train services will remain suspended till Diwali. However, when we conducted a fact check, the viral post turned out to be fake.

CLAIM: Due to the increase in the number of COVID cases, a nationwide lockdown will be imposed from tomorrow morning and all train services will remain suspended till Diwali.

FACT: These claims are FAKE. No such announcement has been made by the Central Government.

COVID-19 Cases in India

Contrary to the claim, the daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 16 straight days. yesterday, India logged 18,166 new coronavirus infections taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,39,53,475, while the active cases declined to 2,30,971, the lowest in 208 days. The death toll climbed to 4,50,589 with 214 fresh fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,32,71,915, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 94.70 crore.

About PIB Fact Check

In a bid to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has launched its fact-checking arm in December 2019. It aims to identify misinformation related to the government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms. PIB also invites people to send their queries, so that fake news can be busted. The government has time and again warned people about such misinformation and asked them to only believe trusted sources.