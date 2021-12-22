Omicron in India: In the wake of rise in Omicron cases across the country, several states/UTs have imposed restrictions to curb the spread. Earlier on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also issued specific guidelines asking states to clamp a few restrictions including the imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages in districts reporting high positivity rates.Also Read - As Omicron Threat Looms, Centre Asks States to Impose Night Curfew If Need Arises | Key Points

“Based on current scientific evidence, the variant of concern (VOC), Omicron, is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level,” said Bhushan’s letter, calling for “prompt and focused” decisions by all authorities.

The letter comes after India’s Omicron tally crossed 200-mark. Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Rajasthan 18, Karnataka 19, Kerala 15, and Gujarat 14 infections.

Take a look at state/city-wise restrictions here

Mumbai: Mumbai police have imposed section 144 across the city from December 16 to December 31. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) prohibits large gatherings at one spot and the holding of public meetings, among other things. As per the new guidelines, only people up to 50 per cent of the capacity at a venue will be allowed to attend any event. Organizers of programmes should be fully vaccinated. Any shop, establishment, mall, event, and gathering must be manned by fully vaccinated persons, and all visitors and customers at such places shall be fully inoculated against coronavirus. All public transport shall be used only by fully vaccinated persons. All persons traveling into Maharashtra shall be either fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours. People up to 50 per cent of the capacity will be allowed to attend in case of any programme or event or activity or gathering, which is in closed or open space. If the number of people present at such events exceeds a thousand, then the local disaster management authority will have to be informed about the same.

Gujarat: The Bhupendra Patel-led Gujarat government extended the night curfew in 8 major cities till December 31 amid the Omicron threat. Night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Junagadh, every day from 1 am to 5 am. The notification said all shops and establishments can remain open till midnight. Restaurants can stay open until midnight with 75% capacity and cinema halls can operate at 100% capacity. Other guidelines in force will remain as earlier. Gyms will continue to function at 75% capacity and gardens and parks will remain open till 10 pm.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government imposed fresh restrictions on the public celebration of New Year 2022. However, the state government allowed the celebrations in clubs and restaurants with 50% seating capacity without any special event like DJ. Issuing a fresh order on the curbs, Chief Minister Bensavaraj Bommai said full vaccination is mandatory for everyone at the places of celebrations. He also added that the restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2.

Uttar Pradesh: Keeping in mind the Christmas and New Year’s celebration, the Uttar Pradesh government has also invoked Section 144 CrPC in Noida and Lucknow districts till December 31. “Section 144 CrPC has been implemented in Gautam Buddh Nagar till December 31 keeping the law and order situation in mind,” the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police had said in a circular.

Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended till December 31 midnight its COVID-19-related curbs such as the ban on social and cultural gatherings and the cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 per cent of seating capacity. In order, the DDMA said the currently permitted and restricted activities in Delhi will continue up to the intervening night (12.00 hrs) of December 31 and January 1. Under a phased reopening with an improved COVID-19 situation in the city, the DDMA has permitted most of the activities. However, political, social, cultural, religious, and such other gatherings are still not permitted.