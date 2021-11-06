Srinagar: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases here, authorities have declared 8 more areas as micro-containment zones. These areas fall under the medical zones of Batamaloo, Zadibal, S.R Gunj, and Khanyar in Srinagar city, said officials. Currently, there are 82 containment zones in Srinagar, including eight which were added yesterday.Also Read - More Vaccines, Fewer Mask Rules as US Keeps Fighting COVID

"Srinagar administration is planning to impose local lockdowns in some specific areas of the city if the number of positive cases continues to increase. The recent spike in Covid-19 positive cases has prompted the district administration to take the step for the protection of precious lives", said Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Srinagar has been witnessing a consistent spike in Covid cases over the past 2 weeks. Elaborating further, Asad said out of total active Covid-19 positive cases in J&K, about half of them come from the Srinagar district only. Cases from the other 19 districts, other than Srinagar, are either in single digits or nil.

“If people don’t follow safety protocols, then Srinagar could be the reason behind the start of the third wave in J&K,” he warned, asking people to follow Covid SOPs in letter and spirit and avoid large gatherings.

Out of total 981 active cases in J&K, Srinagar district has 476 active corona patients. The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic stood at 4,438.