New Delhi: From June 1, India has officially entered the first phase of unlocking in which several activities which were not permitted during the first few stages of the lockdown were allowed. Shopping malls, restaurants, temples, offices are reopening in a staggered manner.

However, there are states which have not resumed economic activities. Interestingly, these are not states which are seeing a large number of COVID-19 outbreak. Not at all.

Mizoram

As the number of cases jumped from 1 to 42 in a week, Mizoram imposed a complete lockdown in capital Aizawl and 10 other district headquarter towns.

“In view of the detection of a significant number of positive cases in the state and the rapid rise in its number, it is felt necessary to impose stricter measures in Aizawl Municipal area, district headquarters and containment areas to be notified by concerned deputy commissioners, to contain and prevent the spread of the disease,” a government order said.

So, it is back to square one for Mizoram as only those shops dealing in essential commodities including medicines, seeds and farming equipment, animal feed are permitted to open.

The airport is closed.

All international and inter-state borders will continue to remain closed barring three entry points.

Jharkhand

Interstate movement, airports are open as a number of migrants are coming back to Jharkhand, but the state didn’t open temples, shopping malls. Jharkhand is still in the “lockdown mode” as coronavirus cases are increasing by the day with the return of the migrants to the state.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 1,711 with 54 more people testing positive for the pathogen on Saturday, a government bulletin said.

Of the total 1,711 COVID-19 cases, 887 are active cases and 816 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, it said.

Eight persons — Ranchi (three), Bokaro (two), Giridih (one), Koderma (one) and Simdega (one) — have died of COVID-19 so far.