New Delhi: Though several states have clarified that there is not going to be another phase of lockdown, several states are in favour of weekend lockdown — which follows the model of Janta curfew that PM Modi had announced on March 22. Kerala and Karnataka were the first two states to have announced Sunday lockdown.

Now, in the phase of unlock 1.0, several states are following the same pattern — selectively.

Here is a list of all those states:

Uttar Pradesh (Muzaffarnagar)

Muzaffarnagar district will be under complete shutdown every Sunday beginning June 14 similar to the Janata Curfew imposed earlier due to a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, officials said on Saturday.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, it has been decided to impose Janata Curfew with all business establishments including shops, hotels, and malls to be closed every Sunday. All activities in the district will be suspended except for essential services, she added.

Mizoram (Aizawl)

Not a Sunday curfew — a complete lockdown was clamped in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl, 10 other district headquarter towns and containment areas early this week in view of the rapidly rising novel coronavirus cases in the state.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Northeastern state has jumped from 1 to 42 in a week.

Uttarakhand (Dehradun)

Dehradun to remain locked down on Saturdays and Sundays from now on.

Madhya Pradesh (Bhopal)

The state will impose a Sunday/weekend lockdown in Bhopal in the wake of the increasing number of cases.

Odisha

Weekend curfew is in place in 11 districts of the state, apart from some relaxations.

Punjab

The Punjab government has recently introduced weekend curfew to keep the number of cases under a check. Nineteen coronavirus patients have succumbed to the infection in Punjab since June 1 while Amritsar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar remain among the worst affected districts in the state, according to the available data.

Nine of the 19 fatalities took place in Amritsar while the rest were reported in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Pathankot, Patiala, Tarn Taran and Sangrur, according to the data.

How do Sunday curfews help? According to experts, a number of people tend to come out on the streets on weekends, doubling the chances of the spreading of the infection. At least, that can be foiled by weekend curfews.