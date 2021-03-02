Lockdown News: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, several states have reimposed lockdown in some of their districts to break the chain of the transmission. The state governments of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have also asked people to follow all COVID-19 precautions to avoid another full-fledged lockdown. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Thackeray expressed his disinterest in implementing restrictions but said ‘majboori‘ (helplessness) is also something’. ”I do not want to impose it but ‘majboori‘ (helplessness) is also something.” However, he assured that he is continuously monitoring the situation. He also requested people of the state to wear masks to avoid lockdown in Maharashtra. Notably, COVID-19 cases are showing a worrying upward trend over the last two weeks. Single-day rise of 15,510 new Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours pushed India’s tally to 1,11,12,241 on Monday, while 106 fatalities mounted the death toll to 1,57,157.

The positivity rate has been rising gradually, pushing it to 1.52 per cent. As per the Ministry's data, there are 1,68,627 active cases at present after 11,288 patients were discharged in a day.

Take a look at the list of districts, areas where state governments have imposed lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu has extended existing coronavirus-related restrictions till March 31. Issuing a statement, the state government said that offices, shops, and industrial and commercial establishments will continue with staggered working hours. Authorities have been directed to crack down on violations of any COID-related protocols, the order stated.

Maharashtra

Pune: Authorities in Pune yesterday extended the night curfew in the district till March 14. Besides, schools, colleges and private coaching classes will also remain shut during the period. Speaking to reporters, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol confirmed the same.

“No public movement except essential services allowed between 11 pm to 6 am. Restrictions imposed in Pune city earlier extended till 14 March. Schools, colleges, private coaching classes in the district will remain closed, due to the rise in COVID19 cases”, said Pune Mayor.

Amravati: Lockdown has also been extended in the Amravati district for another week till March 8. Restrictions in Amravati was first imposed on February 21. All shops, except those dealing with essential commodities, will remain shut. Besides, government and private schools, coaching classes will also remain shut.

Akola: Lockdown-like restrictions have also been reimposed in Akola till March 8. Earlier authorities had implemented restrictions here till the morning of March 1.

Akot: Similarly, restrictions will also continue in Akot. The situation in the district will be reviewed by March 5-6 to see if there is any improvement

Murjitapur: The lockdown has also been extended in Murjitapur due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

Anjangaon Surji village: Meanwhile authorities have declared Anjangaon Surji village a containment zone. As per the reports, lockdown has not been imposed here.

Achalpur: This city will also remain under lockdown till 6 am on March 8.

Gujarat

Meanwhile, in Gujarat the night curfew has been extended in four major cities—Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot by another 15 days. The curfew was about to end on February 28.

Gujarat reported 407 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 2,69,889, while 301 people recovered and one patient died during the day, an official said. The state has so far seen 4,410 deaths, while the recovery count is 2,63,116, which is 97.49 per cent of the caseload, leaving the state with 2,363 active cases, of which 32 are on ventilator support, he added.