New Delhi: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Punjab, Minister Aruna Chaudhary has directed all Anganwadi centres to remain shut till further orders. However, ration and other material will be distributed door to door through Anganwadi workers and helpers, so that nutritional support to beneficiaries is not affected. Earlier on Saturday, the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government had imposed a night curfew in 8 districts—-Ludhiana, Patiala, Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur and instructed to close all schools, educational institutions across the state. Moreover, the Department of School Education also declared “preparatory leaves” for all classes in government and private schools. Also Read - Punjab: Night Curfew to Remain Imposed in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib From Today Till Further Orders. Deets Inside

The fresh restrictions come in the state as 1,515 fresh cases surfaced and 22 people succumbed to the infection , pushing the state’s infection tally to 1,96,263. The virus has killed 6,052 people since its outbreak in the state. The number of active cases also increased from 10,452 on Friday to 10,916 on Saturday. A total of 1,024 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 1,79,295. Currently, 24 patients are on ventilator while 212 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 53,47,572 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Meanwhile, India recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections today, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048, according to Union health ministry data. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20. The death toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The country’s active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes 1.85 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75 per cent from 96.82 per cent on Saturday. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 161 new fatalities include 88 from Maharashtra, 22 from Punjab and 12 from Kerala. So far, 1,58,607 deaths have been reported in the country including 52,811 from Maharashtra, 12,543 from Tamil Nadu, 12,387 from Karnataka, 10,939 from Delhi, 10,288 from West Bengal, 8,745 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,182 from Andhra Pradesh.