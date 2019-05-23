New Delhi: The counting of votes for Baramati, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Solapur seats of Maharashtra is over proving a grand victory for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

BJP has won Beed, Ahmednagar, Latur, and Solapur, while the Shiv Sena has won Shirdi and Osmanabad. NCP is leading National Congress Party (NCP) has defeated Shiv Sena in Baramati and Shirur. Congress has conceded defeat in the state.

Baramati: This Lok Sabha constituency has been a Pawar pocket borough for close to three decades. BJP and Shiv Sena have never won this Lok Sabha seat. Starting from Ajit Pawar to then Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, the Baramati LS seat has been domination of one family.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sule had won the seat by defeating Mahadev Jagannath Jankar of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

Shirur: This Lok Sabha constituency is currently held by Shiv Sena’s Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil. In 2014 polls, he had defeated Nikam Devdatta Jaywant of NCP. For 2019 polls, NCP had fielded Marathi actor Dr. Amol Kolhe against Sena’s Patil.

Ahmednagar: Once a Congress bastion, Ahmednagar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra is held by the Bharatiya Janata Party since 2009. Gandhi Dilipkumar Mansukhlal of BJP had won the seat by defeating Rajeev Appasaheb Rajale of NCP. This time the seat witnessed a direct contest between Sujay Vikhe Patil of BJP and Sangram Jagtap of NCP.

Shirdi: This Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in February 2008 as a part of the implementation of the Delimitation Commission of India recommendations. Sadashiv Lokhande of the Shiv Sena had won the seat in 2014 by defeating Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure of the Congress by nearly 93,000 votes.

Lokhande was fielded once again by the Sena against Congress’ Bhausaheb.

Beed: BJP’s Pritam Gopinathrao Munde, daughter of late BJP leader and former Union Minister Gopinath Munde is the sitting MP from Beed. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pritam Gopinathrao Munde had defeated NCP’s Dhas Suresh Ramchandra with a margin of 136,454 votes.

For 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had retained Pritam Gopinath Munde to take on NCP’s Bajrang Sonawane.

Osmanabad: Shiv Sena’s Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections by defeating NCP’s Patil Padmasinha Bajirao. For 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sena had fielded Omraje Nimbalkar and NCP nominated Ranajagjitsinha Patil.

Latur: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sunil Baliram Gaikwad had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He had defeated Congress’s Dattatray Gunderao by a margin of more than two lakh votes. This time the seat witnessed a direct contest between BJP’s Sudhakar Bhalerao Shrungare and Congress’ Machhlindra Kamant.

Solapur: Solapur Lok Sabha constituency was won by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sharad Bansode in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Bansode had defeated Congress leader and former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

For 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had fielded Jaysidhesvar Swami and Congress had Shinde.