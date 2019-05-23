New Delhi: The results for Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli–Dholpur, Dausa, Tonk–Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be declared today. Counting of votes have begun and the first trends are expected to be out by 9 AM. All eyes are set on Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates. Watch here the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results. Stay tuned to us.

Key details about Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli–Dholpur, Dausa, Tonk–Sawai Madhopur and Ajmer seats.

Jaipur: Ramcharan Bohara of BJP had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls by defeating Mahesh Joshi of Congress with a margin of 539,345 votes. Jyoti Khandelwal of Congress was up against Ramcharan Bohara of BJP in 2019 polls.

Alwar: Alwar Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan witnessed a tough fight between BJP candidate Mahant Balak Nath, BSP’s Imran Khan and Congress’ Jitendra Singh.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Balak Nath’s guru Mahant Chand Nath had won the seat by defeating Congress’ Jitendra Singh by over 200,000 votes. After the death of Chand Nath in 2017, a by poll was held in February 2018 in which BJP’S Jaswant Yadav lost to Congress’s Dr Karan Singh Yadav.

Bharatpur: Bahadur Singh of BJP is representing the seat currently. He had defeated Dr.Suresh Jatav of Congress in 2014 by 245,468 votes. This time BJP fielded Ranjeeta Kohli to take on Congress’ Abhijit Kumar Jatav.

Karauli–Dholpur: Reserved for scheduled tribes (ST) candidates, Karauli–Dholpur Lok Sabha seat witnessed a close fight between Manoj Rajoria of BJP and Sanjay Kumar Jatav of Congress.

BJP’s Rajoria had won the seat in 2014 Lok Sabha elections by defeating Congress’s Lakkhi Ram Bairwa by more than 27,000 votes.

Dausa: This parliamentary constituency is considered a stronghold of Congress party as it was represented by the Pilot family for years. Veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot won the seat for the first time in 1984. He had represented it in the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1999. After his death in 2000, his wife Rama Pilot had registered thumping victory in the by-poll held there. In 2004, Sachin Pilot, the Congress Rajasthan unit chief and Deputy CM of the state bagged the seat.

However in 2014, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Harish Chandra Meena won the seat by defeating Kirodilal Meena. For 2019 polls BJP had fielded Jaskaur Meena to take on Congress’ Savita Meena.

Tonk–Sawai Madhopur: Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria of BJP is the sitting MP from Tonk–Sawai Madhopur constituency. He had held the seat in 2014 by defeating cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin who had fought the poll on Congress’ ticket.

This time, BJP’s Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria was up against Congress’ Namo Narain Meena.

Ajmer: Rajasthan Deputy CM and Congress’ Rajasthan unit president Sachin Pilot had won the Lok Sabha seat in 2009 but lost to Sanwar Lal Jat of the BJP in 2014. In 2018, after Jat’s demise, Congress’ Raghu Sharma won the by-poll from Ajmer seat.

Bhagirath Chaudhary of BJP took on Congress’ Rijju Jhunjhunuwala in 2019 polls.