Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results. Counting of votes is underway.

Alapuzzha:

The total electorate of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency is 1,147,162, according to an ECI report dated 2009. It has relevance in the overall political discourse of the country, due to a distinct Communist presence and legacy in this district. The district of Alappuzha, formerly known as the Alleppey district, has the city of Alappuzha as its administrative headquarters. Alappuzha has been a battlefield for the Congress and the Left.

The sitting MP meanwhile is from Congress, KC Venugopal and has been in power since 2009. In 2014, he defeated CB Chandrababu of CPM by a thin margin. This time Congress’ Shanimol Usman, CPI(M)’s AM Ariff and BJP’s KS Radhakrishnan are in the fray.

AM Ariff CPI(M) is leading against Shanimol Usman (INC) with 9,182 votes.

Mavelikkara:

The Mavelikara Lok Sabha seat is reserved for scheduled caste candidates. According to Election Commission of India 2009 data, the total electorates in the Mavelikkara Parliamentary constituency were 1,142,993 of which 602,524 are females and 540,469 are males.

Kodikunnil Suresh of the Congress has been the MP from Mavelikkara since 2009. Suresh is now seeking his third term as an MP from Mavelikkara against the CPI’s Chittayam Gopakumar and BSP candidate Thollur Rajagopalan.

Kodikunnil Suresh (INC) has defeated Chittayam Gopakumar (CPI).

Pathanamthitta:

Formed in the year 2008, following the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, the Pathanamthitta parliamentary constituency in Kerala.

This constituency boasts of 96.93 percent of literacy rate. The sitting MP from Pathanamthitta is Anto Antony of the Congress, who has been in power since 2009. Antony is now seeking his third term in office against the CPI(M)’s Veena George, BJP’s K Surendran among others.

Anto Antony (INC) has defeated Veena George CPI(M) by 44,243 votes.

Kollam:

The Kollam Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,108,686 number of electorates in totality, of these 521,619 are males and 587,067 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

The sitting MP from Kollam is NK Premachandran of RSP, who won against MA Baby of the CPM in 2014. While Premachandran is seeking another term in office, the CPI(M) has fielded KN Balagopal, BJP has named KV Sabu and the BSP has nominated Sudheer LG.

NK Premachandran (RSP) has defeated KN Balagopal CPI(M) with a margin of over 1 lakh votes.

Attingal:

According to the implementation of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, the Lok Sabha seat of Attingal came into existence in 2008. The sitting MP Dr. A Sampath of the CPM routed Congress’ Bindhu Krishna in 2014 elections.

Sampath has been the MP from Attingal since 2009. He is now set to contest for the third term against BJP’s Sobha Surendran and Congress’ Adoor Prakash.

Adoor Prakash (INC) has defeated Dr. A Sampath CPI(M).

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency is famous for senior Congress leader Dr Shashi Tharoor being its MP among many other things. Dr. Tharoor has been elected as a member of the Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram from 2009. He is now eyeing a third consecutive term from this constituency.

Tharoor is against the BJP’s Kummanam Rajasekharan and CPI’s C Divakran among other several contenders. This constituency holds immense political importance in the overall context as Trivandrum or Thiruvananthapuram is the political nerve of the state of Kerala.

Shashi Tharoor (INC) has defeated Kummanam Rajasekharan (BJP) with a margin of around 1 lakh votes.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country.