New Delhi: The results for Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle seats in Maharashtra will be declared today. Counting of votes is reaching the grand finale and trends suggest a sweeping victory of the BJP-Sena grand alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Madha and Sangli. Shiv Sena has won Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and Hatkanangle. NCP has managed to gain the Satara seat.

Madha: Madha Lok Sabha constituency came into existence on February 19, 2008. The seat was held by the NCP’s Vijaysinh Mohite–Patil. The NCP candidate had defeated Sadabhau Ramchandra Khot of Swabhimani Paksha in 2014 polls by 25,344 votes. For 2019 polls, Ranjeet Sinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar of BJP was up against Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde of NCP.

Sangli: Sanjay Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won the seat in 2014 by defeating Pratik Patil of the Congress. Ahead of polls, Pratik Patil quit the grand old party following reports of Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alliance’s support to a Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana candidate from the Sangli Lok Sabha constituency.

Satara: This Lok Sabha constituency has been considered a stronghold of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In 2014 polls, Maratha ruler Shivaji’s 13th descendant and NCP’s Udayanraje Bhonsale had won the seat by defeating an Independent candidate Purushottam Jadhav.

This time, the Lok Sabha seat witnessed a tough battle between Bhosale and Shiv Sena’s Narendra Patil.

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: The seat witnessed a triangular fight between Sena’s Vinayak Raut, Congress’ Navinchandra Bandivadekar and former chief minister Narayan Rane’s son Nilesh of Maharashtra Swabhiman Party (MSP).

The seat is currently held by the Sena leader Vinayak Raut.

Kolhapur: NCP’s Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik had won the seat in 2014. He had defeated Sanjay Sadashiv Mandalik of Shiv Sena by a margin of 33,259 votes.

For 2019 polls, Dhananjay Mahadik of NCP was up against Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik of Shiv Sena.

Hatkanangle: Raju Shetti of the Swabhimani Paksha had won the seat in 2014 by defeating Awade Kallappa Baburao of the Congress. For 2019 polls, Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane of Shiv Sena was against Raju Anna Shetti of Swabhimani Paksha.