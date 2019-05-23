Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of Lok Sabha poll results. Counting of votes is underway.

Palakkad:

Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency has been a CPI(M) citadel for long since its inception in 1957. The Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,074,818 number of electorates, of these 520,104 are males and 554,714 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

The sitting MP is MB Rajesh since 2009 and before him was CPM’s NN Krishnadas who served for four consecutive terms. Rajesh routed MP Veerendrakumar of the SJ(D) in 2014 by a little less than a margin of 1,00,000 votes. This time Rajesh is seeking his third term while the BJP has fielded C Krishnakumar and the Congress has named VK Sreekandan.

VK Sreekandan (INC) has defeated MB Rajesh CPI(M) by 11,637 votes.

Alathur:

The Alathur Lok Sabha constituency came into existence as recently as 2008, following the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies. CPM’s PK Biju is the sitting MP from Alathur. The Congress’ Ramya Haridas, CPI(M)’s PK Biju and BSP’s Dr. Jayan C Kuthanur are in fray among others.

Ramya Haridas (INC) has defeated PK Biju CPI(M) by 1,58,968 votes.

Thrissur:

As much as 1,174,161 is the total electorate count in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MP is from the CPI, CN Jayadevan who routed KP Dhanapalan of the Congress in 2014. Thrissur has generally seen a contest between the Left and the Congress. With CPI and Congress locked in a serious battle of sending most MPs to Parliament.

This time the Congress has named TN Prathapan and the CPI has nominated Rajaji Mathew Thomas. The BJP and BSP too have fielded candidates, Suresh Gopi, and Nikhil Chandrasekharan respectively.

TN Prathapan (INC) has defeated Rajaji Mathew Thomas CPI by 93,633 votes.

Chalakudy:

Following the Delimitation Commission’s Order of 2008 to delimit parliamentary constituencies, a new parliamentary constituency of Chalakudy came into existence in the year 2008.

An independent named Innocent is the sitting MP from Chalakudy. He routed PC Chacko of the Congress in 2014. This time Innocent is seeking re-election but from CPI(M) against Congress’ Benny Behanan and BJP’s AN Radhakrishnan among others.

Benny Behanan (INC) has defeated Innocent CPI(M) by 1,32,274 votes.

Ernakulam:

The Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency has remained a Congress bastion since its inception. The sitting MP KV Thomas defeated Christy Fernandez in 2014 by a little less than 1,00,000 votes.

The CPM could break through the Congress citadel only once and it was in 1967. The Grand Old Party has this time named Hibi Eden from Ernakulam against contenders from BJP, CPI(M)- Alphons Kannathana and P Rajeev respectively.

Hibi Eden (INC) has defeated P Rajeev CPI(M) by 1,69,153 votes.

Idukki:

The Idukki Lok Sabha constituency consists of 1,062,849 number of electorates in totality, of these 538,230 are males and 524,619 are females as the Election commission of India 2009 data suggests.

The Idukki Lok Sabha seat has given Kerala politics one of its tallest leaders in K Francis George of the Congress.

Advocate Joice George, an independent, won the 2014 elections against Dean Kuriakose of the Congress. The Grand Old Party is again fielding him whereas the CPI(M) has named the incumbent MP George as its candidate.

Dean Kuriakose (INC) has defeated Joice George (IND) by 1,71,053 votes.

Kottayam:

The total number of electorates in the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency according to Election Commission of India 2009 reports are 1,095,242 of which 544,665 are males and 550,577 are females. The current MP from Kottayam is Jose K Mani of KC (M). He won against Mathew T Thomas of the JD(S) in 2014. This constituency covers the whole of the Kottayam district.

The Congress has named Thomas Chazikadan, the CPI(M) has fielded VN Vasavan and the BSP has named Jijo Joseph for the 2019 Lok Sabha contest. The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections began on April 11 in the country.

Thomas Chazikadan of Kerala Congress(M) has defeated VN Vasavan CPI(M) by 1,06,259 votes.