Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Announces 5 Candidates For Delhi; Bansuri Swaraj To Make Poll Debut

The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 195 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The ruling party has announced five candidates for Delhi, including Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of late leader Sushma Swaraj.

Daughter of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj and the party's Delhi Secretary Bansuri Swaraj interacts with the media after being named to contest from the New Delhi seat in the party’s first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again contesting from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from his Gandhinagar bastion in Gujarat.

In its first list, the ruling party has announced five candidates for Delhi, fielding Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi, the same constituency he previously won from in the 2019 polls.

Meanwhile, late leader Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj is set to make her electoral debut as she will contest the general elections from New Delhi constituency.

As per the BJP’s list, Kamaljeet Sehrawat has been fielded from West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, while Praveen Khandelwal, Confederation of All India Traders chief, will contest from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

Here is the list of BJP candidates in the national capital:

New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj.

Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal.

Northeast Delhi: Manoj Tiwari.

South Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

West Delhi: Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

BJP CEC meet

The announcement of the candidate list follows a marathon meeting of the central election committee (CEC) of the BJP in the early hours of Friday.

Prime Minister Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh, Chief Ministers, State Presidents, In-charges, Co-Incharges, and Election In-charges of various states were present in this meeting. Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Goa were present at the meeting.

BJP candidate list

The BJP on Saturday released its first list for the Lok Sabha elections, naming 34 Union ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani amongst the list of 195 candidates.

The list also included two former chief ministers — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh) and Biplab Deb (Tripura) — as well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will fight again from Kota in Rajasthan.

Chouhan has been fielded from Vidisha and Deb from Tripura West.

Union ministers fielded by the BJP through the first list also included Mansukh Mandaviya, Jitendra Singh, Sarbananda Sonowal, Gajendra Shekhawat, Bhupender Yadav, G Kishan Reddy, Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Arjun Munda.

Announcing the list, BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said the party is confident that it would form the government for the third term under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi with a much bigger mandate.

Big names dropped

Notably, the BJP has dropped firebrand Hindutva leader Pragya Singh Thakur, popularly known as Sadhvi Pragya, from the list.

The list saw major changes for Delhi with Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi and Harsh Vardhan being dropped from their respective seats, while Sadhvi Pragya Thakur was also dropped from her Bhopal seat.

(With PTI inputs)

