BJP, BJD Stitching Alliance In Odisha? Parties Accuse Each Other Of Spreading ‘Rumours’

Rumors of an alliance between the BJP and the ruling BJD in Odisha gained traction last year after interactions between Home Minister Amit Shah and VK Pandian, a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in Sambalpur on Feb 3, 2024 (File Photo:ANI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The ruling BJD and the opposition BJP in Odisha on Sunday called each other for spreading ‘rumors’ about the two rival parties forming an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal told reporters that there was no possibility of a tie-up between the saffron party and the Biju Janata Dal and asserted that no talks regarding a potential alliance had taken place.

Speaking in a similar tone, BJP’s election in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar accused the regional party of spreading rumours about an alliance between the two parties. Tomar’s allegations were rebutted by BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra, who claimed that it was the saffron brigade which circulated the rumors of an alliance.

Patra asserted that the BJD does not need any alliance partners in Odisha and they are a strong regional party.

“BJP is spreading the alliance rumours. In fact, there is no such need for the BJD to go for alliance with any party as the regional party was very strong with blessings of the people,” Patra told reporters on Saturday.

“We are unable to understand as to why they (BJP leaders) are spreading such rumours,” he said.

‘Patnaik will secure 6th term’

The BJD leader said the ruling party aims to secure a significant number of seats in both the state assembly and Lok Sabha elections, projecting confidence in Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s potential sixth term.

He said the BJD was optimistic to win 120 of the 147 assembly seats and 17 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 elections.

“Naveen Patnaik will become the chief minister of Odisha for record sixth time,” Patra said.

Regarding the departure of some BJD leaders ahead of the elections, Patra alleged that the BJP is welcoming individuals either expelled from the regional party or unlikely to receive tickets.

No alliance discussions at national level

On the other hand, Tomar denied any discussion of an alliance with the BJD at the national level. He claimed that it was the BJD that floated the idea of an alliance.

“I do not know what discussion was held in the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting because I am not a member of the panel. As far as Odisha is concerned, no discussion was held about the assembly polls,” Tomar said.

Samal also exuded confidence that the saffron party will win all 21 Lok Sabha seats and will also form the government in Odisha.

BJP-BJD alliance rumors

The alliance speculation gained momentum following interactions between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and VK Pandian, a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in August last year, with subsequent instances of cooperation between BJD and BJP in legislative matters.

The dynamics between Patnaik and BJP’s national leaders, including praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, has fueled the speculation, sources said.

Earlier, Shah had described Patnaik as the “Popular chief minister’. Patnaik on his part had given 8 of 10 marks to the Modi government at a public meeting in Bhubaneswar.

The closeness between Patnaik and the BJP’s national leaders reached its peak when the BJD supported BJP candidate Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Modi, who addressed a public meeting on February 3, also did not make adverse comment on the BJD or its leader Patnaik.

Modi even described Patnaik as his “Mitra” (friend) at a meeting held at IIM Sambalpur on February 3.

BJP-BJD to share seats in LS polls?

Though both the BJD and BJP rejected the possibility of an alliance before the 2024 polls, Congress leader and MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati on Sunday claimed that saffron party will go for a seat sharing arrangement with the regional party.

The Jeypore MLA claimed that Odisha is all set to witness seat-sharing between BJD and BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The fact that not a single candidate from Odisha figures in the list of 196 nominees announced by BJP on Saturday clearly indicates that it is going to enter into a seat adjustment with the BJP in the state, he claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)

