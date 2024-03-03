Home

BJP Lok Sabha Candidate List: Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Quits Politics

In an extensive post on his X handle, Harsh Vardhan, 69, detailed his long political career spanning over three decades, during which he won all five assembly polls as well as two parliamentary elections.

File Photo

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP and former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday announced that he was quitting active politics, a day after he was denied a ticket by the saffron party in its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“After over thirty years of a glorious electoral career, during which I won all the five assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party organisation and the governments at the state and centre,” the former Union Health Minister said in his post, adding “I finally bow out to return to my roots,” indicating he was mulling a return to his medical profession.

I move on, I really can’t wait. I have promises to keep .. and miles to go before I sleep !! I have a dream .. and I know your blessings shall always remain with me . My ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar too awaits my return,” he said.

After over thirty years of a glorious electoral career, during which I won all the five assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party organisation and the governments at the state and… — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 3, 2024

The BJP leader also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he addressed as the “most dynamic Prime Minister” and wished for his “heroic return to power”.

“I must acknowledge that I consider it a great privilege to have worked closely with the most dynamic Prime Minister in India’s history, Shri Narendra Modi ji. The country wishes him a heroic return to power again,” he said.

BJP Lok Sabha candidates for Delhi

The BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again contesting from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from his Gandhinagar bastion in Gujarat.

In its first list, the ruling party announced five candidates for Delhi, fielding Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi, the same constituency he previously won from in the 2019 polls.

Notably, the BJP has snubbed four sitting MPs in the national capital, including Harsh Vardhan, who has been replaced by Praveen Khandelwal. The three other MPs are Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Parvesh Verma.

As per the BJP’s list, Kamaljeet Sehrawat has been fielded from West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, while Praveen Khandelwal, Confederation of All India Traders chief, will contest from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk.

The BJP also named late leader Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, who is set to make her poll debut. She has been fielded from New Delhi constituency.

(With inputs from agencies)

