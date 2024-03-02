Home

BJP Preps For PM Modi’s First Kashmir Visit Since Art 370 Abrogation, Over 1 Lakh People Expected At Srinagar Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who last visited Kashmir in February 2019 ahead of that year's Lok Sabha polls, is scheduled to address a massive rally at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar with the BJP expecting around 1 lakh people to attend the gathering.

PM Modi's visit to Kashmir valley came in February 2019. (File Photo)

Kashmir News: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP is engrossed in preparations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kashmir on March 7, his first to the Valley since abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Mega rally in Srinagar

On Saturday, a meeting of the BJP’s Kashmir unit was held in Srinagar in wake of the Prime Minister’s visit and to review the preparedness and arrangements for his mega rally in the winter capital of the erstwhile state.

“Discussions took place over the preparations for Modi’s rally. Different departments of the party were given different tasks and party leaders were asked to mobilise people,” BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur told news agency PTI.

Thakur said the saffron party is expecting over one lakh people from across the region to attend the grand rally.

“It will be a mega rally and people from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir will attend. People will come in droves and flood the venue to listen to the PM,” he said.

Thakur said that at a meeting here on March 4 BJP general secretary and J-K incharge Tarun Chugh would review the party’s preparations for the rally.

Kashmiris enthusiastic about PM’s visit

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, senior BJP leader and Kashmir division in-charge Sunil Sharma said it would be a huge rally.

“Today we had called all the district presidents and senior leaders. Discussion was held regarding the numbers in this rally so that people can attend it from different places. There is a lot of excitement about the rally. There is a lot of enthusiasm about this rally in Kashmir as well as across the country,” Sharma said.

He said there was enthusiasm among the people in Kashmir “where the BJP was regarded as untouchable before”.

“Today, every poor, every person, woman and elderly have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And you will get to see that yourself on March 7,” Sharma added.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)