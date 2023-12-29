Home

BJP Returned To ‘Hindutva Agenda’, Projecting PM Modi As ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’: Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor noted that the BJP has returned to its core agenda of Hindutva and will fight LS polls on the same while projecting PM Modi as "Hindu Hriday Samrat".

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor Friday said the BJP has returned to its ‘core agenda’ of Hindutva and is set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls along those lines while projecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “Hindu Hriday Samrat”.

In a post on X, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said the Lok Sabha election is shaping up to be a Hindutva versus popular welfare battle, and questions on economic growth, creating two crore jobs a year and putting disposable income into the pockets of every Indian need to be debated.

“The message is clear. In 2009, Mr Modi was sold to the Indian electorate as the avatar of economic development, the CEO of Gujarat Inc., who would bring development to all Indians. In 2019, with that narrative collapsing in the wake of the disastrous demonetisation, the Pulwama terrorist attack gave Mr Modi the opportunity to convert the general election into a national security election,” said Tharoor.

‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’

Shashi Tharoor noted that PM Modi set to inaugurate the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14, following which the general election would be announced.

“In 2024, it is clear the BJP will now revert to its core message and offer Narendra Modi to the nation as a Hindu Hriday Samrat,” the Congress leader said.

“Hindu Hriday Samrat” literally translates to the emperor of Hindu hearts.

“All of this begs the question: what happened to achhe din? What happened to two crore jobs a year? What happened to economic growth that would benefit the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder? What happened to putting disposable income into the pockets and bank accounts of every Indian?” the Congress leader asked.

“These questions will have to be debated in an election that is shaping up to be Hindutva versus popular welfare,” the former Union minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

