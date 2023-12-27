Home

LS Polls: Congress Appoints Communication Coordinators For States

The Congress has recently began revamping the organizational structure of the party as it prepares to take on the ruling BJP in next year's General elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during a meeting with Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress on Wednesday appointed communication coordinators for its state units ahead of next year year’s Lok Sabha polls. The newly-appointed communication coordinators will work in close coordination with the state party units and the AICC communication department for smoother functioning of media and communication-related activities, the Congress said in a statement.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh has been appointed as the communication coordinator for Karnataka, Radhika Khera has been given the responsibility for Chhattisgarh, Mathew Antony will look after northeastern states and Mahima Singh will look after Assam, according to the statement.

The other communication coordinators are; B R Anil Kumar (Andhra Pradesh), Alok Sharma (Bihar), Harshad Sharma (Goa), Sachin Sawant (Gujarat), Ajay Upadhyay (Haryana), Amrit Gill (Himachal Pradesh), Jyoti Kumar Singh (Jharkhand), Arshpreet Khadial (Jammu), Parvez Alam (Kashmir and Ladakh), Lavanya Ballal Jain (Kerala), Charan Singh Sapra (Madhya Pradesh), Surendra Singh Rajput (Maharashtra), Bobbeeta Sharma (Odisha), Anshul Avijit (Punjab), Ritu Choudhary (Rajasthan), Bhavya Narasimhamurthy (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), Sujata Paul (Telangana), Chayanika Uniyal (Uttarakhand), Abhay Dubey (Uttar Pradesh) and Anshuman Sail (West Bengal).

BIG structural changes ahead of LS polls

The Congress has recently began revamping the organizational structure of the party as it prepares to take on the ruling BJP in next year’s General elections. Last week, the Congress relieved Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the AICC incharge of UP Congress and tasked her to handle the organisation responsibilities of the party, albeit without any formal portfolio.

The grand-old also appointed Sachin Pilot as the General Secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh Congress while Ramesh Chennithala has been handed the reins of the party’s Maharashtra unit.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief GA Mir has been as the General Secretary of Jharkhand with additional charge of West Bengal while Deepa Dasmunshi is the new General Secretary of the Kerala, Lakshadweep and additional charge of Telangana Congress.

The sweeping changes in the Congress’ organizational structure come amid the crushing defeats the party faced at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held Assembly polls in the three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.

P Chidambaram to head Congress Manifesto Committee

Former Union minister P Chidambaram will chair the Congress Manifesto Committee. The 16-member panel also includes Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Former Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo has been made the convenor of the Manifesto Committee for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Congress announced.

The development came a day after a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting where the party discussed its Lok Sabha poll strategy and said it will announce the names of its candidates soon.

(With PTI inputs)

