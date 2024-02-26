Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CPI Announces Candidates in Kerala, Annie Raja To Contest From Wayanad | Full List Here

Pannian Raveendran from Thiruvananthapuram, Annie Raja from Wayanad, VS Sunil Kumar from Thrissur and Arun Kumar from Mavelikara

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday announced the candidates in Kerala for Lok Sabha 2024. According to the list released by the party, senior leader Annie Raja has been nominated to contest from the pivotal Wayanad constituency, a seat presently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Party veteran and former MP Pannian Raveendran will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, another crucial seat represented by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

#WATCH | Delhi | CPI announces candidates on Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Thrissur, and Mavelikara Lok Sabha seats in Kerala. Party candidate for Wayanad, Annie Raja says, “For such a long time, CPI – under the LDF alliance – is contesting on the four seats…This time also,… pic.twitter.com/WXMmt9qpSf — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

