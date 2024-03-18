Home

BREAKING: EC Orders Removal Of West Bengal DGP, Home Secretaries In 6 States

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders for the removal of the Home Secretary in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed.

Election Commission has also taken the necessary action to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal.

