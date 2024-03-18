By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BREAKING: EC Orders Removal Of West Bengal DGP, Home Secretaries In 6 States
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders for the removal of the Home Secretary in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed.
Election Commission has also taken the necessary action to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal.