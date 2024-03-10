Home

News

LS Polls: Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh Joins Congress; Father Birender Singh To Follow Suit?

LS Polls: Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh Joins Congress; Father Birender Singh To Follow Suit?

Former BJP leader and Hisar MP Brijendra Singh thanked the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Sandhi, for welcoming him into the party fold.

BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh joins Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, at Kharge's residence, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Brijendra Singh, the BJP MP from Haryana’s Hisar constituency, on Sunday snapped ties with the ruling party and joined the opposition Congress. Citing “compelling political reasons” Brijendra Singh resigned from the BJP’s primary membership while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief J P Nadda for giving him the opportunity to serve the people.

“I have resigned from the primary membership of BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend gratitude to the party, National President Sh. J P Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar,” the Hisar MP said in a post on X.

“I have also resigned from the membership of Lok Sabha. I am grateful to the people of Hisar for giving me the opportunity to represent them and raise their demands as their MP. The commitment of public service, with which I entered politics after leaving the job of IAS, will continue,” the IAS-turned-politician said in another post.

Hours later, Brijendra Singh arrived at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence and joined the opposition party in presence of Congress treasurer Ajay Maken and senior party leaders, Mukul Wasnik and Deepak Babaria.

#WATCH | Haryana's Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh joins the Congress Party in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. https://t.co/M2MiDj7zlf pic.twitter.com/e7a97oqQWM — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

‘Ideological differences’

Talking to reporters after joining the Congress, Brijendra Singh cited “ideological differences” with the BJP on several issues which led to him exiting the saffron fold.

“I resigned from the BJP on account of the unease that had been building up for a while due to certain political reasons. The unease was primarily about ideological issues and I did not agree on several issues like farmers’ issues, Agniveer issue and treatment of international women wrestlers,” the bureaucrat-turned-politician said.

VIDEO | "The BJP-JJP alliance was one of the reasons (behind leaving the party)," says Hisar MP Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) after joining the Congress. Singh had resigned from BJP earlier today "due to compelling political reasons." (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/Di5abOK2Mg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2024

“The BJP-JJP alliance was also another major reason behind my unease in the BJP,” he added.

#WATCH | After joining Congress, Brijendra Singh says, "…One issue that was raised in the rally in Jind on 2nd October was about the alliance of BJP-JJP in Haryana. A decision was taken regarding it and that too is a reason (for quitting BJP)." The BJP MP from Haryana's Hisar… pic.twitter.com/rmsu1LLHk4 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

Brijendra Singh thanked the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Sandhi, for welcoming him into the party fold.

Congress sources said Brijendra Singh is set to be the party candidate from Hisar, news agency PTI reported.

It was speculated that the BJP may replace him as Hisar MP and would not field him again from the same constituency again as the JJP was demanding the seat.

Who is Brijendra Singh?

Brijendra Singh is a former IAS officer-turned politician who represents the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Brijendra Singh, the son of senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, and the great-grandson of prominent Jat leader Sir Chhotu Ram, was elected as MP from Hisar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he defeated JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Bhavya Bishnoi, who was then with the Congress.

In October last year, Birender Singh had served an ultimatum to the BJP, virtually threatening to quit if the party continued its alliance with the JJP, which he accused of indulging in rampant corruption, in Haryana.

The JJP had extended support to the BJP after the former fell short of the majority in the 2019 Haryana assembly polls.

Chaudhary Birender Singh to join Congress?

Meanwhile, following Brijendra’s Congress’ induction, party leader Ajay Maken stated that his father, Chaudhary Birender Singh– a senior BJP leader and former Union Minister– is also likely to join the grand-old party’s ranks in the next few days.

Maken said the Congress is happy to announce that Brijendra Singh is joining the party.

His father and former Union minister Birender Singh is also likely to join the Congress in the next few days, Maken said.

“Chaudhary Birender Singh has informed (us) that he would join the party at a public meeting,” the Congress treasurer added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Haryana News on India.com.