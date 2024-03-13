Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: J-K To Install GPS-Enabled Tracking Systems In 12K Poll Duty Vehicles

Jammu and Kashmir election department has issued a request for for proposal (RFP) for companies to procure GPS-enabled vehicle tracking systems for 12,500 election duty vehicles, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 12,000 vehicles on election duty will be fitted with GPS-enabled tracking systems in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Union Territory’s poll panel chief informed Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir election department has issued a request for for proposal (RFP) for companies to procure GPS-enabled vehicle tracking systems for 12,500 election duty vehicles, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole.

The senior official said the decision was taken in wake of the directions passed in the regard by the Election Commission.

“As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the transportation, storage and security of EVMs and VVPATs, it is imperative to streamline their handling, including reserve EVMs and VVPATs carried by sector officers for need-based replacement on the poll day,” Pole said in the RFP.

He said the GPS tracker devices along with all the necessary hardware are to be fitted and installed in the election duty vehicles, adding that the tentative number of vehicles will be 12,500, he added.

Control rooms at DEO, CEO levels

To facilitate this, GPS control rooms will be set up at the DEO and CEO levels to monitor and track the movement of EVMs and VVPATs through the vehicle tracking system and other related infrastructure and applications.

“This is a tentative number, subject to change based on the actual requirements calculated after the declaration of elections. The installation of GPS tracker devices will be done inside the vehicles,” he explained.

The vehicles will be stationed at various locations across Jammu and Kashmir, with the specific locations provided by the respective DEOs, the CEO added.

Real-time monitoring of poll duty vehicles

Giving details, officials said GPS control rooms will be established at the offices of district electoral officers (DEOs) and the CEO for real-time tracking and monitoring of the movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) through the trackers installed in the vehicles carrying them.

They said the move aims to ensure round the clock monitoring of all EVMs and VVPATs on the pre-poll and poll days, adding that all polling parties and sector officers’ vehicles will be fitted with GPS tracking devices.

(With PTI inputs)

