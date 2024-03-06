Home

Odisha BJP Leaders Meet Nadda, Shah Amid BJD Alliance Speculations

The BJP and the BJD have been allies in the past too and the regional party has been mostly supportive of the Modi government's agenda in Parliament.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Odisha Wednesday met party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid rumours of a much-speculated alliance with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in Odisha.

Reports citing sources, said a “strong possibility” of an alliance between the BJP and BJD exists currently, however, the final call in this regard has to be taken by the saffron party’s top brass, depending on various aspects, most importantly the number of seats it will get to contest.

“Yes, there were discussions on the alliance among other issues. The party’s central leadership will make the final call,” said former Union minister Juel Oram, who along with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal attended the core committee meeting with Shah and Nadda.

BJP will take major chunk of LS seats if alliance happens

According to sources, if the alliance were to happen, the BJP will definitely contest a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state while the regional party will contest a majority of assembly seats, PTI reported.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 assembly seats. The BJD and the BJP won 12 and eight parliamentary constituencies and 112 and 23 assembly constituencies respectively in 2019.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee, which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, will hold its second meeting later this week for finalising the party’s candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling party has so far announced candidates for 195 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543.

Ahead of the CEC meetings, leaders from other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh among others– have held meetings with Shah and Nadda as the BJP’s candidate list and possible new tie-up take shape ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which will likely be held in April-May this year.

BJP-BJD alliance rumours

There have been strong rumours floating amongst political circle about a possible BJP-BJD alliance which were fanned further after Prime Minister Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik publicly praised each other on several occasions, most recently during Modi’s rally in the state on Tuesday.

BJP-BJD bonhomie

The alliance speculation gained momentum following interactions between Amit Shah and Naveen Patnaik-aide VK Pandian in August last year, and were further fueled by subsequent instances of cooperation between BJD and BJP in legislative matters.

The dynamics between Patnaik and BJP’s national leaders, including praise from the Prime Minister and Shah, has further fueled the speculation.

Earlier, Shah had described Patnaik as the “Popular chief minister’. Patnaik on his part had given 8 of 10 marks to the Modi government at a public meeting in Bhubaneswar.

The closeness between Patnaik and the BJP’s national leaders reached its peak when the BJD supported BJP candidate Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Modi, who addressed a public meeting on February 3, also did not make adverse comment on the BJD or its leader Patnaik.

BJD leaders discuss alliance

Meanwhile, BJD leaders also held an over-three hour meeting at Naveen Niwas, the residence of CM Naveen Patnaik, in Bhubaneswar. BJD vice-president and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra acknowledged that discussions took place about a possible alliance with the BJP but did not explicitly say if a decision has been taken.

“Biju Janata Dal will prioritise the greater interests of the people of Odisha. Yes, there were discussions on the issue (alliance),” Mishra told reporters.

Odisha had progressed significantly under Naveen Patnaik’s leadership and there is a need to take the state’s development to the next level, he said.

A press release by Mishra and BJD’s senior general secretary Arun Kumar Sahoo said, “An extensive discussion was held under the leadership of BJD president and CM Naveen Patnaik with the senior leaders of the party today regarding the strategy of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.”

(With PTI inputs)

