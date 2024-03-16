Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1,000 Polling Stations Flagged ‘Vulnerable Critical’ In Manipur

Manipur chief electoral officer Pradeep Kumar Jha said Lok Sabha polls in the restive northeastern state will be held in two phases beginning on April 19.

Paramilitary personnel stands guard while the voters wait to cast their votes in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections. (File Photo: ANI)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: More than 1,000 polling stations in Manipur have been identified as “vulnerable critical”, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls which were announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in state capital Imphal, Manipur chief electoral officer Pradeep Kumar Jha informed that 1,058 polling stations out of 2,955 in the restive northeastern state have been flagged as “vulnerable critical” and steps have been taken to ensure free and fair polling at these booths

“Trained officials have visited polling stations for identification of vulnerable locations. A total of 1,058 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable and critical,” Jha told reporters, adding, “Steps have been taken to identify history-sheeters, trouble mongers, and persons who might create trouble.”

The state election chief said Lok Sabha polls in Manipur will be held in two phases beginning on April 19.

“The first phase of polls on April 19 will cover 47 assembly segments while the second phase on April 26 will have 13 assembly segments. The last date for filing nominations is March 27,” he said.

Jha informed that the state has a total number of 10,47,929 females and 9,80,855 male voters in addition to 239 transgender electors.

To check election expenditure, 197 flying squads, 194 static surveillance teams, 92 video surveillance teams, 60 video viewing teams and 60 accounting teams have been constituted.

Talking about the “vulnerable” polling stations, Jha said voting at these booths will be webcasted and videographed to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

“These critical and vulnerable polling stations will be brought under webcasting/videography” along with deployment of micro observers and additional deployment of CAPFs,” he said.

Lok Sabha polls announced

The Election Commission of India today announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday

The counting will be held on June 4 and results will be declared on the same day.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately.

(With inputs from agencies)

