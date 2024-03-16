Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 97 Crore Eligible Voters; ‘Get Inked’, Says CEC Kumar

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 97 Crore Eligible Voters; ‘Get Inked’, Says CEC Kumar

Addressing a press conference in national capital New Delhi to announce the dates and schedule for the Lok Sabha election 2024, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters.

CEC Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference in New Delhi to announce the schedule of Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar Saturday informed that over 97 crore voters are eligible to vote in the coming Lok Sabha polls as he urged everyone to ‘get inked’ and exercise their franchise.

Addressing a press conference in national capital New Delhi to announce the dates and schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, the CEC said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters, while 1.82 crore are first-time voters.

‘Get inked’

Kumar said the Election Commision is preparing to set up 10.5 lakh polling stations across the country and urged every eligible voter to “get inked” and exercise their voting rights.

“We are fully prepared and I request the voters to get inked,” the CEC said flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

“This is a historic opportunity for all of us,” he said.

He said the poll panel promises to deliver the national election in a manner that can add to India’s shine on the world stage.

“After assessment in all states, we are confident of ensuring a memorable, independent and impartial polls,” Kumar said.

“We have 97 crore registered voters, over 10.5 lakh polling stations manned by 1.5 crore personnel, and 55 lakh EVMs,” he said.

Kumar said the Commission has conducted 17 Lok Sabha elections, 16 Presidential elections and more than 400 assembly elections.

The last 11 state elections were peaceful and violence-free with near-zero re-polls, he said, adding that this will further be improved going forward.

2019 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, polling was held in seven phases.

There were a total of 91.2 crore eligible voters with about 43.8 crore female voters and nearly 47.3 crore male voters.

A total of about 61.5 crore votes were cast and the voter turnout was 67.4 per cent.

In the 2019 poll results, the BJP won 303 seats, Congress 52, Trinamool Congress 22, BSP 10, NCP 5, CPI-M 3 and CPI 2.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.