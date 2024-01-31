By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PC George’s Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) Merges With BJP Ahead of Polls
Seven-time Kerala MLA PC George's Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) on Wednesday merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Seven-time Kerala MLA PC George’s Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) on Wednesday merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, in New Delhi. Talking to the reporters, George said that the general feeling of the party workers was to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi owing to his high caliber. Hence the option of merging with BJP was being considered.