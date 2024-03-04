Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Likely To Address Over 2 Lakh People In Srinagar | Read BJP’s Statement Here

The deployment of security personnel has been increased around the renovated Bakshi Stadium with barricades set up for checking the vehicles passing through the venue of PM Modi's rally, the officials said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive rally in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium on March 7. This will be the prime minister’s first visit to the Kashmir valley after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. However, he visited the Jammu region last month to inaugurate several development projects. He also addressed a public rally in Jammu back then. Talking about PM Modi visit, Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina said, “PM Narendra Modi is visiting Srinagar on 7th March. A huge rally has been organised which will see the attendance of nearly 2 lakh people. There is a wave of energy and excitement in Kashmir. Every person awaits the arrival of PM Narendra Modi with eagerness.”

“PM Narendra Modi has opened his heart to Kashmir, as a result of which, now we have AIIMS, Medical colleges, ring roads, and the Kashmir to Kanyakumari railway line which will go through tunnels and bridges in Kashmir. These are the areas of major importance in Kashmir today,” he added.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: On PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the valley, J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina says, “PM Narendra Modi is visiting Srinagar on 7th March. A huge rally has been organised which will see the attendance of nearly 2 lakh people. There is a wave of energy and… pic.twitter.com/BOb3mANtRm — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

Security Beefed Up in Kashmir Valley:

Security forces have been put on alert ahead of the visit of PM Modi. The deployment of security personnel has been increased around the renovated Bakshi Stadium with barricades set up for checking the vehicles passing through the venue of PM Modi’s rally, the officials said.

Police and paramilitary forces are conducting random checking of vehicles at dozens of places in the city and elsewhere, the officials said. Special check points have been set up at various places in the city, including the entry and exit points as a precautionary measure, they said. The security forces have increased patrolling around the venue of the rally as part of area domination exercise to ensure a smooth and incident-free visit of the prime minister.

