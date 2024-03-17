Home

The Election Commission announced that the country would vote in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the results will be announced on June 4.

Model Code of Conduct Kicks In

New Delhi: The Election of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Soon after the poll panel released the dates and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was implemented, the authorities were seen removing the posters of the political parties from the streets of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. While announcing the dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asked all political parties and their leaders to strictly adhere to the MCC, which lays down a list of dos and don’ts for leaders and parties ahead of elections.

#WATCH | Badaun, Uttar Pradesh: Posters of political parties being removed after the schedule of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was announced by the ECI and the Model Code of Conduct was implemented. pic.twitter.com/ijy0E0OQSd — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct is the guidelines issued by the Election Commission to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections. The rules range from issues related to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, the content of election manifestos, processions, and general conduct, so that free and fair elections are conducted.

Election Commission Announces Polling Dates:

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls, the world’s biggest election exercise, will kick off on April 19 with the counting of votes set to take place on June 4 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes a bid for a third consecutive term in office.

Announcing the election schedule on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said over 97 crore voters 49.7 crore males and 47.1 crore females were eligible to cast their vote in the polling process spread over 44 days and across 10.5 lakh polling booths.

The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, Kumar said at a press conference.

In the previous general elections in 2019, there were a total of 91.2 crore eligible voters of which 61.5 crore — 67.4 per cent — turned out to exercise their franchise.

Kumar said the aim was to improve the voting percentage in this election and better the record of holding peaceful and fair elections with near-zero repolls.

The Election Commission is pulling out all stops to increase voter turnout and has plans to reach out to voters over the age of 85 years at their homes to help them cast their votes. Similar facilities will be available to persons with more than 40 per cent disabilities.

The model code of conduct has come into effect with the announcement of the elections.

“It is our promise to deliver a national election in a manner that we … remain a beacon for democracy around the world,” Kumar said.

