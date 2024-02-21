Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Samajwadi Party Form Alliance With Congress In Uttar Pradesh? Here’s What Akhilesh Yadav Says

The SP and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc, formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming general elections.

New Delhi: An alliance with the Congress will happen in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday, days after his party said he would join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra only if its seat-sharing proposal for the Lok Sabha polls is accepted.

Yadav did not join the yatra in Raebareli on Tuesday.

“Yes, it (alliance) will happen in Uttar Pradesh. It will be announced soon,” the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief told reporters in Moradabad when he was asked about a tie-up with the Congress in the state.

On Monday, the SP had said it offered 17 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh to the Congress.

The Yadav-led party had earlier offered 11 seats to the Congress.

