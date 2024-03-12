Home

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Congress Releases 2nd List of 43 Candidates, Gaurav Gogoi To Contest From Jorhat

Congress has released its second list of 43 Candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: The Indian National Congress has released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Among the top candidates, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s son, Vaibhav Gehlot, has received the ticket from Jalore.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, “Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is to contest from Jorhat, Assam. Nakul Nath to contest from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara. Rahul Kaswa will contest from Rajasthan’s Churu. Vaibhav Gehlot will contest from Jalore.

Full List of Congress Candidates:

N

Congress fields Pradyut Bordoloi from Nagaon, Roselina Tirkey from Kaziranga, Rohan Gupta from Ahmedabad East, Bharat Makwana from Ahmedabad West, Lalitbhai Vasoya from Porbandar, Anantbhai Patel from Valsad, Pankaj Ahirwar from Tikamgarh, Kamleshwar Patel from Sidhi, Brijendra Ola from Jhunjhunu, Tarachand Meena from Udaipur, Pradeep Tamta from Almora, Ganesh Godiyal from Garhwal, and Ketan Dahyabhai Patel from Daman & Diu.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, “In this list, out of the 43 candidates, 10 are general candidates, 13 OBC candidates, 10 SC candidates, 9 ST candidates and 1 Muslim candidate.”

(With inputs from agencies)

