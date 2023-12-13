Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Lokdal to Field Vijender Singh from Bijnor; Party to Hold Massive Rally in Western UP

Home

One of Lokdal's primary focuses is championing the rights of farmers, particularly advocating for the enactment of the MSP law.

New Delhi: The Lokdal party has announced its plan to contest all Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections, with a primary emphasis on addressing the concerns of farmers in Western Uttar Pradesh. As the election fervor intensifies, Lokdal has been actively engaged in extensive preparations for the polls in Western UP, conducting a series of massive rallies and demonstrations. The party recently showcased its strength with a powerful display.

National general secretary Vijendra Singh led a 130 km long roadshow, traversing from Ghaziabad to Bijnor. Singh, who is set to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Bijnor, inaugurated Lokdal’s district office during the event.

In a bid to strengthen its grassroots presence, Lokdal is establishing booth-level teams in all districts of Western UP, including Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor, and Saharanpur.

Addressing a press conference in Bijnor, Vijendra Singh expressed concern about the challenges faced by farmers, citing instances of debt-related suicides and inadequate prices for agricultural produce. He urged the government to prioritize the farmers’ plight and take necessary actions.

