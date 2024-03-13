By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Releases List of 19 Candidates From Maharashtra, Gadkari To Fight From Nagpur
Lok Sabha Polls: Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released list of 19 Candidates From Maharashtra. According to the list announced by the party, Nitin Gadkari will fight From Nagpur.
