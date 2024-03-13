Home

Lok Sabha Polls: BJP Releases List of 19 Candidates From Maharashtra, Gadkari To Fight From Nagpur

Lok Sabha Polls: Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released the list of 19 Candidates from Maharashtra. According to the list announced by the party, Nitin Gadkari will fight From Nagpur.

