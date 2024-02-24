Home

LS Polls: EC Tweaks Transfer Policy For Officials; Know How It Will Affect Postings In States

The move comes after the Election Commission took "serious note" of cases wherein officers were being transferred in adjacent districts within the same parliamentary constituency by state governments.

File Photo (PTI)

Lok Sabha Polls: The Election Commission (EC) Saturday tweaked the transfer policy for state officials ahead of the upcoming general elections, directing states to ensure that officers who are transferred out of a district, are not posted in any district within the same parliamentary constituency.

The poll panel’s new transfer policy seeks to plug loopholes in the current policy which are being exploited by state governments. The move comes after the EC took “serious note” of cases wherein officers were being transferred in adjacent districts within the same parliamentary constituency by state governments.

What is the new transfer policy?

As per the EC’s transfer policy, all officials who were either posted in their home district or have completed three years at a place are transferred out ahead of Lok Sabha or assembly polls to ensure they do not disturb the level-playing field in favour of a candidate or a party.

“The commission has strengthened its existing transfer policy to ensure that officials are not able to disturb the level-playing field in the elections,” the poll authority said in an official statement on Saturday.

“Plugging the loopholes” in the existing instructions, the commission has directed that, except for states and union territories that comprise up to two parliamentary constituencies, all states shall ensure that officers who are transferred out of the district are not posted within the same parliamentary constituency, the EC statement added.

‘Zero-tolerance’ if policy flouted

According to the statement, the EC under Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has asked states that the policy “must be adhered to in both letter and spirit and not just being camouflaged to show compliance”

There has been a zero-tolerance policy of the commission against disturbing the level-playing field in the elections, it pointed out.

In the recently-held assembly elections in five states, the commission had ordered transfer of various officials, including top police officials.

Following the EC’s directions based on the policy, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner I S Chahal and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Commissioner Vikram Kumar are set to be transferred.

(With PTI inputs)

