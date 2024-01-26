Home

News

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi Will Contest From Wayanad, Says Congress MP K Muraleedharan

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi Will Contest From Wayanad, Says Congress MP K Muraleedharan

Congress MP K Muraleedharan Friday said that the former party chief Rahul Gandhi will indeed fight the general elections from his Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets the supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. (ANI Photo)

Kerala News: Amid rumors suggesting that Rahul Gandhi may not contest from Wayanad in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, Congress MP K Muraleedharan Friday asserted that the former party chief will indeed fight the general elections from the constituency he won from in 2019.

Trending Now

“That is the arrangement as of now, I believe. Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from Wayanad. There is no change to that,” Muraleedharan said while talking to reporters in Kozhikode.

You may like to read

Rahul Gandhi was elected from the Wayanad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress leader said that all sitting MPs from Kerala are expected to contest from the same seats, except in Kannur.

‘INDIA united against BJP’

Muraleedharan also downplayed the ongoing internal conflicts in the INDIA bloc with regard to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

“There are no problems in the INDIA alliance. When they all come to the Centre, everyone will be together against the BJP,” he asserted.

The Congress MP said that as far as the Bihar CM was concerned, he may stay or leave the alliance as per his wish, but the party will not push him out.

Asked about the differences with Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee over seat sharing in West Bengal, Muraleedharan said that talks were still going on.

He further said that there would be contests between members of the alliance in some states like Kerala and Punjab, but any splitting of votes would not benefit the BJP in any way in those places.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi is currently undertaking the over 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The footmarch has taken a pre-planned break after 12 continuous days and will resume on January 28 with a padyatra in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri.

Having passed through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Cooch Behar in West Bengal, the yatra stopped for a pre-planned break on Thursday afternoon.

The yatra will resume at 2 pm on January 28 with a padyatra in Jalpaiguri, followed by a padyatra and a public address in Siliguri.

The yatra entered Cooch Behar early on Thursday where Gandhi was accorded a rousing welcome by party workers. The yatra flag was handed over to the Congress’ West Bengal chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by the Assam Congress.

Earlier today, Chowdhury said the Nyay Yatra is “facing issues” in getting permissions in its INDIA bloc ally-ruled West Bengal.

Talking to reporters in Siliguri, the West Bengal Congress president said the grand-old party was facing problems in getting permissions for organising some public meetings in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Kerala News on India.com.