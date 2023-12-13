Home

News

Lok Sabha Security Breach: 6 Suspects Came From Outside Delhi, Stayed In Gurugram, Police Say

Lok Sabha Security Breach: 6 Suspects Came From Outside Delhi, Stayed In Gurugram, Police Say

Six people were involved in the Lok Sabha security breach conspiracy, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Lok Sabha Security Breach: The Delhi Police Wednesday revealed that six persons were involved in hatching and executing Parliament security lapse conspiracy. While four of the suspects have been apprehended, a manhunt is underway to nab the other two accused who are still at large, they said.

Trending Now

Citing sources, an ANI report said five of the suspects have been identified. The accused, four of whom were arrested earlier today– two inside the Lok Sabha and two outside the Parliament– arrived from outside the national capital and stayed at co-conspirator’s residence in Haryana’s Gurugram, the news agency reported.

You may like to read

According to Delhi Police sources, initial investigations have revealed that all four accused and an unidentified fifth person arrived in Delhi from outside and stayed at the home of a co-conspirator, identified as Lalit Jha in Gurugram.

While four of the suspects– Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan, Neelam (42), and Amol (25)– have been arrested by the police, a manhunt has been launched to nab Jha and another accused, who is yet to be identified, the Delhi Police said.

“A manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining two,” they said.

Delhi Police officials said that Neelam and Amol, who were detained from outside Parliament in front of Transport Bhawan, in preliminary investigations, revealed that they were not carrying mobile phones or any other identity proof.

Both have denied having connections with any organisation, they said.

Earlier in the day, senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau visited the new Parliament building, where the major security breach happened.

Major security breach

Earlier today, in a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.

Around the same time, two persons, including a woman, also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans ‘tanashahi nahi chalegi’ outside the Parliament premises.

All four have been detained by security forces.

Two persons, involved in the Lok Sabha incident, have been identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. Sharma had come to the visitor’s gallery as a guest of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha.

The duo jumped into the chamber from the public gallery at around 1 pm. And while one was spotted jumping over the benches, the other was left dangling from the gallery before jumping into the Chamber, according to several MPs present in the House.

BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm as one part of the Lok Sabha chamber was filled with yellow-coloured smoke.

“Two intruders have been arrested from inside Parliament, two from outside. All their belongings have been seized…The entire matter is being investigated thoroughly,” Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said when the House re-convened at 2 pm.

Outside the Parliament, Neelam and Amol carried out a similar protest with gas canisters before being detained.

Visitors barred entry

Following the security breach, visitors have been temporarily barred from entering the Parliament House complex. As per reports, people with valid visitors’ passes for the day were being sent back from the reception area.

Officials said so far there has been no written instruction “banning” visitors. Usually, visitors’ passes are issued for two hours.

Earlier in the day, the wives of several MPs had taken a tour of the new Parliament building.

Notably, the security breach comes amid a recent threat video by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in which he had threatened to attack Parliament on or before December 13.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.