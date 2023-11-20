Lok Dal Secretary Vijendra Singh Visits Meerut for First Time After Assuming Office, Receives Grand Welcome

Home

Singh was given a grand welcome by the party workers at the Kashi Toll Plaza, Rohta Bypass, and Kank Kakeda in Meerut.

Lokdal Secretary Vijendra Singh Visits Meerut for First Time After Assuming Office, Receives Grand Welcome

New Delhi: With Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place next year, Lok Dal, a political party that upholds the farmer-friendly ideology of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, has made its presence felt in western Uttar Pradesh. After being appointed national general secretary of the party, Vijendra Singh held a grand roadshow on Monday from Ghaziabad to Meerut on his arrival in the city.

Singh was given a grand welcome by the party workers at the Kashi Toll Plaza, Rohta Bypass, and Kank Kakeda in Meerut. He paid homage to the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh at the commissioner’s office before reaching Meerut Circuit House.

Addressing the media, Vijendra Singh said that Lok Dal is the true well-wisher of farmers. “Lok Dal was founded by Chaudhary Charan Singh and we are following his ideals,” he said. Launching a scathing attack against the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Singh said that the party had forgotten the ideals of Chaudhary Charan Singh.

“We will fight for the rights of farmers in western Uttar Pradesh and all over Uttar Pradesh. We will launch a major movement for the problems of sugarcane farmers and loan waiver,” Singh added.

Singh said that on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on December 23, Lok Dal will organize major programs by uniting farmers across Uttar Pradesh. He further informed that his party will appeal to the government to enact a law on MSP and provide farmers with the right price for their crops.

Singh also thanked the people for the immense public support and blessings showed upon him on his first visit to his home district Meerut after assuming office. He announced that Lok Dal will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with great strength.

Taking a dig at other political parties, including RLD, Singh said that his party is the ‘real Lok Dal’.

The farmer has woken up and is returning to his roots after understanding the truth. RLD has only done family politics in the name of farmers. Now, the people of western Uttar Pradesh prefer Lok Dal, not Rashtriya Lok Dal.

The Samajwadi Party and RLD have cheated the farmers together. Even while in the opposition, they have not yet launched a major movement.

.