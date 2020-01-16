New Delhi: Seven coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Express got derailed as it hit a van carrying goods at around 7 AM on Thursday.

Odisha: Seven coaches derailed and several people injured after Lokmanya Tilak Express hits a guard van of a goods train near Salagaon at about 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/5w6xRXOzF7 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

All injured are being taken to hospitals.

TAIN NO.12879 LOKMANYA TILAK EXPRESS hit the gaurd van of a goods train. Accident occured between SALAGAON and NERGUNDI.Injured shifted to #Cuttack SCB medical. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/U66GxqnbvH — SitamMoharana_ANI (@SitamMoharana) January 16, 2020

Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) of East Coast Railway (ECoR), JP Mishra, has confirmed to local media that 20 passengers were injured of which five received major injuries. There was no report of any casualty in the mishap and all passengers are out of danger, he added.

The ECoR has issued helpline numbers 0674-1072 and 0671-1072 for information on the accident and injured passengers apart from rescue and relief operations.

