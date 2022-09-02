London/UK: London Heathrow Airport on Friday said that authorities have evacuated Terminal 2 after a suspicious item was found on Friday.Also Read - Emirates Air Hostess Welcomes Son Onboard, Gets a Loving Hug. Viral Video Makes Netizens Go Aww

“Our teams are working with the police in response to a potentially suspicious item identified at Terminal 2. As a precaution, passengers have been temporarily moved away from the area,” a Heathrow spokesperson said. Also Read - BPSC Exam 2022: Syllabus, Exam Pattern And Other Details Here

In a statement, police said, “We were called at 10:47 hours to reports of an unattended bag at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport. The area has been evacuated as a precaution. The item will be assessed by specialist officers.”

Later, Hillingdon Borough Police announced via their Twitter account that the incident had been “stood down”.