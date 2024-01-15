Home

News

‘Lord Ram Came In My Dream And Said …’: Tej Pratap Yadav On Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

‘Lord Ram Came In My Dream And Said …’: Tej Pratap Yadav On Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that Lord Ram came in his dream and told him that he won't attend the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple on January 22.

‘Lord Ram Came In My Dream And Said …: Tej Pratap Yadav On Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between opposition parties and the BJP-led central government over the denial of invitations to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav has caught everyone’s attention with his recent remarks. He claimed that Lord Ram came in his dream and told him that he will not attend the consecration event on January 22.

Trending Now

“Ram is forgotten once elections are over…is it mandatory that he will come on January 22? Ram came in dreams of the four Shankaracharyas. Ram ji came in my dreams too and said he won’t come as there is hypocrisy,” Tej Pratap purportedly heard saying at an event.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.