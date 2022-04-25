How The Controversy Started?

Raising the pitch for Hindutva, MNS president Raj Thackeray earlier last week said he will visit Ayodhya on June 5 to take darshan of Lord Ram and appealed to "Hindu brothers" to "be prepared" if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3.

Stating that loudspeakers relaying the 'azaan' call is more of a social issue than a religious one, Thackeray said that they don't want peace in the society disturbed, "but if the use of loudspeakers continues then they (Muslims) will also have to listen to our prayers on loudspeakers".

While the BJP supported the MNS leader’s demand, Sharad Pawar, NCP supremo said there was no need to take cognisance of Raj Thackeray’s remarks. “I do not take Raj Thackeray seriously. He speaks once in six months or a year,” Pawar said.

A week later, Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana, an MLA, announced their plan to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ outside ‘Matoshree’.

Following this, Shiv Sena workers protested outside the residence of Navneet and Ravi Rana in their bid to stop them from reaching the Chief Minister’s residence. Later, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ amid protests from Shiv Sena workers.